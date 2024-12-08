Chloe Ferris, who was in her 20s, passed away in the early hours of last Sunday morning after an incident at Lux nightclub

A heartbroken father of a woman who died in a Belfast nightclub last weekend, has confirmed that she passed away after taking drugs.

Chloe Ferris, who was in her mid 20s and from west Belfast, died in Lux nightclub in the early hours of last Sunday (December 1).

Whilst the facts of her death weren't made public, Chloe's father Declan told the Sunday Life that she had taken drugs and warned others of the consequences.

He said: "What she took was obviously deadly. She hadn't taken drugs before but the fact it killed her says enough. There are all sorts of s**t on the streets, kids don't know what they are taking. What they are doing, yes, is playing Russian Roulette with their lives. My Chloe, our Chloe, played that game and lost.

"She died because of drugs, her first time. Her last time. The Christmas tree is here because she put it up...how we will do it without her is unimaginable. To be honest her death has destroyed us.

"Anyone thinking of taking drugs, stop: our family has been devastated and we will never be the same. Everyone knew Chloe, everyone had a kind word. Our world will never be the same again."

As part of a police investigation, two men who are both in their 20s, were arrested and questioned on suspicion of drug-related offences. They were released on police bail for further inquiries.

Chloe's funeral took place on Thursday where she was described as being "a beautiful, special, vibrant, blossoming young woman”, before later being buried in Milltown Cemetery.

Father Brennan added that her parents joked that Chloe’s beauty business “which flourished, and was something she was so proud of” should have been named “Chloe’s Therapy rather than Chloe’s Beauty as she has listened to all her clients, stories and problems all day long.

“And not only did she never say a bad word about her clients, but she loved them as they meant the world to her.