News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Closure of Scottish Highlands churches a worrying feature

Twenty-six churches could close across parts of the Scottish Highlands and Moray under radical cost-cutting plans by the Church of Scotland.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:00 am
St Laurence in Forres
St Laurence in Forres

Among the sites at risk of being sold off are the picturesque St Laurence in Forres, St Ninians in Nairn and St Stephen’s in Inverness.

Under draft plans, the number of parishes in Inverness presbytery area would be reduced by about half, with some congregations merged.

The Church of Scotland said the proposals formed part of its wider five-year mission plan, and would help to ensure its limited resources could meet 21st century needs.

Daviot church, built in 1826, is a well-known landmark on the A9 south of Inverness, while the site of Forres’ St Laurence church has been a place of worship for 700 years.

Most Popular

Rev Mike Robertson, convener of Inverness presbytery’s mission planning group, said: “We recognise that throughout the Inverness presbytery and beyond, there are buildings where congregations are engaging in positive outreach work to support their communities, so we know that some of these decisions will be difficult.

“However, a proposed closure of a particular building is not a judgement on the congregation, but part of a mission plan for the whole of the presbytery.”

Church of ScotlandMoray