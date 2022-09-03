Closure of Scottish Highlands churches a worrying feature

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Laurence in Forres

Among the sites at risk of being sold off are the picturesque St Laurence in Forres, St Ninians in Nairn and St Stephen’s in Inverness.

Under draft plans, the number of parishes in Inverness presbytery area would be reduced by about half, with some congregations merged.

The Church of Scotland said the proposals formed part of its wider five-year mission plan, and would help to ensure its limited resources could meet 21st century needs.

Daviot church, built in 1826, is a well-known landmark on the A9 south of Inverness, while the site of Forres’ St Laurence church has been a place of worship for 700 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Mike Robertson, convener of Inverness presbytery’s mission planning group, said: “We recognise that throughout the Inverness presbytery and beyond, there are buildings where congregations are engaging in positive outreach work to support their communities, so we know that some of these decisions will be difficult.