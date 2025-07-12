Coleraine was full of colour, sound and sunshine as thousands lined the streets for this year's Twelfth of July demonstrations.

The 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne saw the streets of the County Londonderry town come alive with music, banners, and pageantry as the parade got under way from the Waterside area of the town at approximately 11.15am.

Coleraine District was joined by fellow brethren from the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Limavady District LOL No. 6, and Macosquin District LOL No. 8.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by more than 40 marching bands of all genres – marched their way through the route amid sweltering conditions as temperatures reached towards the high 20s.

Members of the public showed their generosity by giving out bottles of water to others who needed it and to people taking part in the demonstrations.

As the day wore on, people were getting as much shade as possible with the smell of suncream lingering in the air.

Ice-cream vans dotted across the town were also popular as lengthy queues were the order of the day as people tried their best to cool down.

As a mark of respect, the parade saluted the War Memorial in the Diamond, honouring those who served and paid the supreme sacrifice.

Portrush Sons of Ulster pictured at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

At the Demonstration Field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre, platform proceedings took place at 2.15pm with Rt Wor. Bro. James Evans, County Grand Master as main speaker, as well as a Religious Service led by Wor. Bro. Rev. Joseph Andrews, Grand Chaplain.

Rt Wor. Bro. James Evans congratulated the brethren involved in Coleraine for the day’s parade, which he labelled as “magnificent”.

He added: “I congratulate everyone involved and thank those behind-the-scenes who have helped to make this a magnificent day, where we can celebrate our traditions that are so important to us.”

Charlie Lawson, who famously played Jim McDonald in Coronation Street, helped front GB News’ coverage of proceedings.

Stewart McPherson reflected on his last ever participation in a Twelfth of July demonstration

Speaking to the News Letter in the middle of the town, he said: "The good weather always helps...but every town we go to and Coleraine is number four, but everywhere you go it's always a privilege because you never know what the vibe of the town is.

"I particularly liked Coleraine today because you know what, there were so many young people and so many women.

"I was absolutely amazed as the standard of the parade and the standard of the music and the uniforms was excellent.

"I've seen worse - but I won't tell you where - but it's a very decent, clean vibe.

Charlie Lawson pictured with Jonathan McNabb at the Twelfth of July demonstration in Coleraine

"I've said before that Belfast can be tricky which I'm annoyed about and I've told people to wise up.

"But Coleraine is very different; it was gentle, respectful and the crowds were plentiful.

"It was really eye-opening, the town is full of nice people and it was most enjoyable.

"I’m proud to have been in Coleraine today and met some wonderful people.”

The paper also caught up with Stewart McPherson who was participating in his last Twelfth of July demonstration after more than six decades.

Mr McPherson is currently band marshal for Ballywillan Flute Band, where he jokes that he keeps his fellow members “in order”.

Reflecting on his last parade, he said: "I'm emotional.

"I made a decision last year that this time around would be my last one as it's in Coleraine because I started carrying the strings of the banner in Coleraine many, many moons ago.

"I thought this would be just a nice time to call it a day basically.

"I've always enjoyed it.

"I've always enjoyed walking down the streets, seeing the crowds and the roles I've had within the bands.

"It's just a great spectacle and long may it continue after I stop walking.”

It is fair to say that Mr McPherson has seen all types of weather during his involvement at the Twelfth – but was this year the warmest?

He beamed: "It's fantastic!

"I don't mind this as it's better than the wind and rain.

"I can remember 1988 in Londonderry when it was a real scorcher - but we got through it.

"As long as you keep hydrated...it was great to see so many people out today.”