Concerns expressed that pro-IRA singing is becoming normalised after Dublin Airport video emerges

Arlene Foster’s comments came after Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA in 1984, said on social media that the video was both “triggering” and “intimidating”.

The video, which appears to have been filmed in the airport on Saturday, shows people in the departure lounger singing ‘ooh ah up the Ra’ – lines from ‘Celtic Symphony’ by the Wolfe Tones.

It comes a few days after the Republic of Ireland women’s team attracted widespread criticism after they sang the same chant following their World Cup play off victory over Scotland.

Ms Travers said: “Nothing even slightly amusing about this. I just hope there were no victims and survivors of the IRA in Dublin airport today when that was going on. Very intimidating. This is hate. Not fun. This is triggering. Not amusement.

Mrs Foster backed her up, saying: “I know there are many good people in ROI who will be as outraged at this behaviour in a public place as I am. They need to speak out just as Ann does or glorifying murderers will become the norm. Is that the society they want to live in?”

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker said: “I am deeply shocked and concerned to see this behaviour in Dublin airport. This is profoundly disrespectful to the victims of terrorism.”

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly called the incident “the shame of Ireland”

She commented: “The Ra hid in darkness and shot the unarmed, the off-duty in family homes and at work like absolute cowards

"The Ra planted bombs leaving children, civilians, women to die through their terrorism

"The Ra tortured children. Shame. Shame. Shame.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “More disgraceful behaviour. We are seeing a growing pattern of incidents in sectarian chants across different parts of society. Real dangers in this in this type of conduct becoming normalised or seen as acceptable.

“Attempts at trying to rationalise this are as pathetic as the actual chanting. There was no good IRA with just a 'few mistakes'. It was all bad.

“And save the 'whataboutery'. Alliance and many others consistently call out loyalism too.”

Fianna Fail TD Paul McAuliffe said: “We build the case for a united Ireland by creating a shared Island. One doesn't necessarily lead to the other but it makes this place we call home a better place for all of us to live. Dropping a few lyrics isn't a great sacrifice to make others feel included and part of us.”

Unionist activist Jamie Bryson said: “The ‘up the Ra’ chanting is a constant reminder of the new nationalist supremacism, and the bloodthirsty terrorism that came before it. The excuses made for it by some academics, ‘journalists’ and politicians exposes their own hypocrisy and bitterness.”

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said: “DAA operates Dublin Airport and its core responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of passengers and to operate the airport in an efficient manner.