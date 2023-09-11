Watch more videos on Shots!

Dr Mark Browne, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, cut the first sod to officially mark the beginning of construction works at the school.

Coleraine Grammar School opened in September 2015 following the amalgamation of Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine Grammar School.

The school has operated on a split site since it was established, however, this project will now accommodate up to 1,060 pupils on one single campus.

Cutting the first sod to officially mark the beginning of over £11 million construction works at Coleraine Grammar School are (L to R) Willie Oliver, President of the BoGs; Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education, Dr Mark Browne; Principal, David Carruthers; Head Boy, Jordan McAuley and Head Girl, Kia McCartney

Works on the site began in late May 2023 with final construction works due to be completed by the summer 2024.

The investment will provide a new classroom block and refurbishment of existing buildings on the site of the former Coleraine Academical Institution on the Castlerock Road.

Welcoming the £11million investment, Dr Browne said: “Ongoing investment in our schools’ estate is essential if we are to continue to provide the high-quality education that our teachers and young people deserve.

“As well as investing in our schools’ estate, it also provides a boost to the local economy and secures construction jobs. I am very pleased that this project has been able to proceed to this point.

“The construction works, once completed, will bring the school together on one site and ensure pupils will grow and learn in a modern, fit for purpose facility that supports the 21st century curriculum.”

Dr David Carruthers, school principal added: “We are delighted to have secured this significant investment from the Department, which will allow us to reach the milestone of having all pupils and staff based on one site.

"This has been a long term goal since Coleraine Grammar School was established in 2015, and on behalf of the school I would like to thank the Department for its support for our plans.”

Speaking about the development, east Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden praised the efforts of the school for their own fundraising efforts in making the new-build a reality.

“Amid the well-documented financial stresses on the government, and especially the Department of Education, it is encouraging to see such projects progress,” she said.

“The fundraising efforts by the school and those associated with it have been particularly admirable and I congratulate everyone that has been involved in so selflessly contributing their time and energy to this endeavour.

“The completion of this build – and the other projects that have been, and remain, ongoing – will bring the school closer to its challenging, yet clearly achievable ambition, of having all the school’s pupils educated on the same site.

“I look forward to following the progress of all these efforts in the coming months and years.