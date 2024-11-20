Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public consultation on proposals to decriminalise rough sleeping and begging in Northern Ireland has begun.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has published the consultation on the repeal of section 4 of the Vagrancy Act 1824 and section 3 of the Vagrancy (Ireland) Act 184.

It is seeking views on whether repeal of the legislation will leave any significant gaps in the criminal law, taking into account the range of other offences available to deal with public disorder, disorderly behaviour and harassment in public places.

Ms Long said: "I do not believe it is appropriate to criminalise people who are simply begging but who are not otherwise behaving in a way that would attract criminal sanction.

"I am fully aware that begging and rough sleeping are often linked to underlying issues, such as poverty, alcohol and drug addiction, poor mental health, sexual and domestic abuse, and family breakdown.

"These are complex and cross-cutting issues which require a multi-agency response of support rather than criminalising people under arcane laws simply because of their personal circumstances."

The department said is particularly keen to hear from those involved in the delivery of health and social care and organisations within the voluntary and community sector which provide support to people begging or sleeping rough.