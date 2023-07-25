In a survey with 1000 people from the Province, the consumer representative body revealed that people with food allergies and intolerances are impacted by high costs and lack of availability when buying free-from food and drink.

The findings showed that 30% of consumers who purchase free-from food and drinks do so because they or a family member has a food hypersensitivity.

Nearly 50% of those surveyed had experience of going without free-from food or drink products in the preceding 12 months, whilst 42% of consumers had to go without because an item was too expensive in comparison to 32% of those buying free-from products for other reasons.

Furthermore, consumers with food hypersensitivity had to go without free-from products because they were unavailable in store.

Discussions with consumers found that they were having to budget to buy free-from products, with others spending less on non-essential items such as treats.

Others stated that they weren't getting value for money as free-from pack sizes are usually smaller and therefore need to be bought more often at a price far higher than the 'standard' equivalent.

Participants also acknowledged how costs are not only affecting their budget but also their health and emotional well-being.

Philippa McKeown-Brown, Head of Food Policy and Emerging Markets at the Consumer Council said: “Consumers’ concerns about rising food prices and lack of availability are a recurring theme in the research we’ve undertaken in the last 18 months.

"We know from our latest Northern Ireland Household Expenditure Tracker this is particularly the case for low-income households who spend a greater proportion of their basic spend on food (20%) than higher earners (14%).

"For these consumers, spending on food is only fractionally lower than the combined costs of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (20.2% versus 20.8%).

“In response to cost of living pressures, consumers are changing how they shop and what they buy. However, if your health, or the health of a loved one depends on buying only certain products, you are less able to shop around for a cheaper alternative.

"We are sharing these findings and recommendations to raise awareness on an issue which affects almost a third of Northern Ireland consumers”.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden has said people living with food intolerances and allergies are being disproportionately affected by the cost of living crisis, and that greater support is necessary.

She said: “While some free-from foods are available on prescription, the reality of planning around this means that very often people are forced to pay the premium prices commanded by products such as gluten-free bread, pasta and other staples.

“In households where one person is, for instance, coeliac, they must buy two different kinds of items. People are essentially being financially punished for their condition.

“For many, paying for these products is not an option. Some simply go without while others eat foods that can seriously impact their health.