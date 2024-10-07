Controlled explosions carried out on a suspicious object as Police believe item on M22 was a hoax device
A statement by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Monday morning advised that the M22 was closed in both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby).
The M22 was closed for most of the day before the PSNI verified at 6:21pm that the road had re-opened.
Whilst the PSNI believe the suspicious object was a "hoax device", they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Sergeant Patton said: “Police received a report shortly after 8.05am today of a suspicious object having been located on the M22, northbound, close to the Dunsilly junction at Antrim.
“The northbound lane was closed between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby) as police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene.
“A number of controlled explosions were carried out on the object, which has been taken away for further examination.
“It is believed at this stage that this was a hoax device, however, enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 225 of 07/10/24.
“A report can be also submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”
Furthermore, a statement from the PSNI at 5:30pm on Mondat said that the Boucher Road, Belfast was closed at the junction with Stockmans Lane due to a road traffic collision.
However, a spokesperson confirmed less than a hour later that the road had fully re-opened.
