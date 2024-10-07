Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of controlled explosions were carried out on a suspicious device after a security alert on the M22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Monday morning advised that the M22 was closed in both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby).

The M22 was closed for most of the day before the PSNI verified at 6:21pm that the road had re-opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the PSNI believe the suspicious object was a "hoax device", they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The M22 has re-opened after a security alert closed the road for a large part of Monday

Sergeant Patton said: “Police received a report shortly after 8.05am today of a suspicious object having been located on the M22, northbound, close to the Dunsilly junction at Antrim.

“The northbound lane was closed between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby) as police and ammunition technical officers attended the scene.

“A number of controlled explosions were carried out on the object, which has been taken away for further examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed at this stage that this was a hoax device, however, enquiries remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 225 of 07/10/24.

“A report can be also submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

Furthermore, a statement from the PSNI at 5:30pm on Mondat said that the Boucher Road, Belfast was closed at the junction with Stockmans Lane due to a road traffic collision.