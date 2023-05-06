Coronation Live: Updates from the Coronation and associated events as they happen
Keep up to date with all the Coronation news as it happens
Including live reporting from Ben Lowry in Westminster Abbey
News Letter Live Blog from the Coronation events
King Charles has become the first monarch to pray publicly at a coronation – praying for grace to be ‘a blessing to all… of every faith and belief’, and to serve after the pattern of Christ.
A special personal prayer was written for the King to reflect the “loving service” theme of the service, and the words were inspired in part by the popular hymn I Vow To Thee My Country.
He said: “God of compassion and mercy whose son was sent not to be served but to serve, give grace that I may find in thy service perfect freedom and in that freedom knowledge of thy truth. Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and belief, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the paths of peace; through Jesus Christ our lord. Amen.”
For the first time, a preface has been added to the coronation oath in which the Archbishop said the Church of England “will seek to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely”.
The Coronation Oath Act of 1688 requires the King to declare during his crowning ceremony that he will maintain the established Anglican Protestant Church, rule according to laws agreed in Parliament, and cause law, justice and mercy to be executed in his judgment.
Each part of the oath was framed as a question to King Charles, and he placed his hand on the Bible as he replied.
A specially-commissioned red leather-bound Bible has been presented to the King, upon which he swore oaths to govern the people with justice and mercy, and uphold the churches established by law in the United Kingdom.
The formal Presentation of the Bible to the sovereign dates back to the joint Coronation of William III and Mary II in 1689.
The King has turned to each of the four points of the compass and has been recognised by his people as their ‘undoubted King’.
The recognition rite saw King Charles presented to the congregation at the beginning of the service, with the participation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Baroness Amos, Lady Elish Angiolini, and Christopher Finney, Chair of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.
Each said in turn: “I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King.
“Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service: are you willing to do the same?”
The congregation and choir replied: “God save King Charles.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales chatted to each other as they waited to walk into the abbey, behind their eldest son Prince George who was one of the King’s pages of honour.
The couple appeared composed as they walked behind William’s father, followed by their daughter Princess Charlotte and their younger son, Prince Louis.
As the bells of Westminster Abbey rang out, the King and Queen left the carriage.
Camilla got out first followed by Charles after a short pause outside the church.
The King waved to members of the press opposite the abbey.
Prince George was among the pages of honour.
The Prince and Princess of Wales entered the abbey last.