Coronation Order of Service: Follow the Coronation service from London as it happens with the official Order of Service

The event will bring together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple, with Charles’ estranged son the Duke of Sussex expected to attend.

Invited guests include David and Victoria Beckham, musician Lionel Richie, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Jill Biden but her husband President Joe Biden will not be attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will be a display of pomp and pageantry, with the nation’s Armed Forces promising a “spectacular” event when the King and Queen process through the streets of the capital.

The Cosmati pavement, a mosaic containing marble, stone, glass and metal that dates to the 13th century is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned in Westminster Abbey's coronation theatre, with a raised dais constructed level with the medieval treasure, the Cosmati pavement. The stage will be set with the Coronation Chair - the ancient St Edward's Chair in which Charles will be anointed and crowned - in the centre of the 13th century mosaic flooring.

The event is the military’s largest ceremonial operation since Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, with 9,000 servicemen and women deployed and 7,000 of these performing ceremonial and supporting roles.