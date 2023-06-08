Cost of driving test and MOT in Northern Ireland could be about to increase
The Department of Infrastructure has launched an eight week consultation which could see big price increases on the way.
Proposed changes to MOT fees being considered in the consultation include the test fee for cars and light goods vehicles increasing from £30.50 to £38, motorcycles rising from £22 to £34 and taxis from £138.50 to £147.
Other increases could see practical driving test fees for cars rising from £45.50 to £65, motorcycles increasing from £58 to £80 and lorry and bus (driving ability) increasing from £66 to £87.
The tests are carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), which must cover the costs of services through the income it generates from fees.