​A gospel street preacher has vowed he will not be deterred from spreading the message of God on the streets of Belfast despite new byelaws potentially coming into force.

Belfast City Council has launched a public consultation as part of plans to tackle noise nuisance in Belfast city centre. Picture:Sinead McCusker/PA Wire

​Buskers or preachers who use amplification devices in Belfast city centre could be required to obtain a permit from the council under proposed new byelaws. The public are being asked to give their view on the proposed new regulations to tackle noise nuisance in the city centre.

However, Ryan Williamson, of Salvation On The Streets, believes the council is trying to “silence the word of the Gospel” in relation to sexual ethics such as homosexuality.

Mr Williamson hit the headlines in July when he said that homosexual people “want to rape our children” during Belfast Pride, but claimed these remarks “were taken out of context”.

He said: “The main kicker for the council is to try and silence what they call hate speech in terms of sexual ethics according to the Bible.

“I have listened to previous council meetings and they seemingly want to stop ‘hate speech’, rather than those who are busking.

“The council want to be the judge and jury which is unacceptable. It won’t deter me at all. I’ve been in court three times for my preaching and acquitted every single time, so I’m not going to stop.”

Belfast city councillors previously agreed to use the powers available to the council to look at ways to tackle issues arising in recent years from loud busking, religious preaching and other activities involving the use of amplification devices or graphic imagery.

Draft byelaws, which propose the potential introduction of a permit scheme, have now been drawn up and a consultation process will last until March 4.

A Belfast City Council statement said in its proposals for a permit scheme “the council has sought to strike the balance between freedom of expression and the need to tackle the noise nuisance that can result when multiple individuals or organisations come together in busy pedestrian areas to share their views, ideas or performances, often using amplification devices”.

The statement added: “The scheme also recognises the council's role in creating a vibrant, diverse and welcoming city centre and reflects feedback received from traders, residents and visitors on how the cumulative impact of some activities has had a negative impact on some areas.”

Under the initial proposals, anyone who wishes to use an amplification device in the city centre, including the primary retail core, would require a permit from the council.

The same rules would also apply to anyone wishing to place a stand, stall or vehicle carrying any form of promotional literature or other information on the street, regardless of its purpose.

The council said this would include displays of graphic imagery.

A small fee would apply for each permit and anyone operating without a permit would face a fine of no more than £500. The fee structure for the scheme is yet to be determined.

SDLP Belfast councillor Seamas de Faoite said he would like to see the proposed regulations rolled out across Northern Ireland.

He said: “It is deeply embarrassing that local families and visitors to our city are being met with these scenes which can feel incredibly intimidating for those targeted with this bile.

“We have also heard accounts of women and others being deeply affected by the graphic material on display by some groups.

“Nobody should be subjected to something like this while doing their shopping, meeting friends or enjoying any of the wide variety of activities Belfast city centre has to offer.