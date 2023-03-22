He went on: “Since 2020, ABC Council shelved their own parade to give precedence to this cross-community parade, which they have since part-funded.

“Firstly, the idea that this parade was in any way cross-community is risible. Unlike in previous years, there where no bands from the unionist community. In the procession, flags of the world were carried with the notable exception of the Union flag. Any fair assessment would conclude that this event was highly prejudiced, wrongly using the cover of cross-community as a means of legitimisation.

“However, the greatest cause of alarm was the participation of three republican flute bands.”

TUV's Keith Ratcliffe is unhappy at the lack of inclusion in the St Patrick's Day parade in Armagh

Mr Ratcliffe claimed all these bands are “active in eulogising republican terrorism”.

He continued: “It is not only beneath the dignity of the history, culture and people of Armagh city but it is also an insult to all right-thinking people.

“Let’s be clear – republican terrorists brought nothing but bloodshed and hurt to the streets of Armagh. What an injustice, therefore when one considers that this event was subsidised by the public purse.”

He questioned if funding for the St Patrick’s Day parade in Armagh was dependent on the organisers meeting the cross-community criteria and, if so, were council officers satisfied that this criteria was met.