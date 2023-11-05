Tributes have been paid to former DUP MLA David Hilditch, who has died at the age of 59, following a battle with cancer.

David retired from the Northern Ireland Assembly in September on health grounds, which ended 32 years of public service.

Mr Hilditch first entered Local Government in 1991, winning a by-election in the Castle District of Carrickfergus Borough Council.

During his time on the Council, he served as Deputy Mayor from 1994–1996, and in 1997 he was elected as Mayor, serving a second term from 2004–2008.

Former DUP MLA David Hilditch, who has sadly died at the age of 59

David was first elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 1998 and was subsequently re-elected in the 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

He was one of only three MLAs who served continually from 1998 until 2023.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reflected on David's "life of dedication" to those he represented in the east Antrim area.

“Despite David’s battle with cancer, he served the people of East Antrim faithfully and only stepped back from elected office in September past," he said.

"He had a passion for people and believed in serving others whether that was in the political realm or his beloved Carrick Rangers Football Club.

"In recent times, his illness and treatment were taking an incredible toll on his body, but David would still come to meetings and speak up for the people he represented.

"Whilst as colleagues, we can look back over a life of dedication and service to the people of Carrickfergus, East Antrim and Northern Ireland, our prayers today are with those who were closest to David amongst his family and friends.”

DUP Chairman Lord Morrow said: “This is so sad. David was dependable, reliable, honourable, trustworthy and loyal. He will be missed. I can remember David first being elected in Carrickfergus.

"Such was his affinity to the area, Dr Paisley used to affectionately refer to him as “the mayor of Carrick” .

"His loss will most acutely be felt by his family but he also will be mourned by a community who he loved and served tirelessly.

"He leaves a legacy of public service to others which will live long into the future.”

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, UUP leader Doug Beattie said: "I am saddened to hear that David has passed away.

"He was a committed servant of his community, diligent, intelligent and kind.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and DUP colleagues."

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson also paid his tributes on X, posting: "Saddened to hear of the passing today of my friend David Hilditch.

"David and I both served on Carrickfergus Borough Council and also in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"My condolences to his family, friends and party colleagues."

Mr Hilditch was a keen supporter of Carrick Rangers and they paid tribute to who they call “a pillar” of the club.

A statement read: “David was a tireless worker for the Club, fulfilling many roles over the years including Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Safety Officer amongst others.

“A lifelong supporter of his hometown team, David’s commitment and dedication was unwavering through both good and bad periods, playing a crucial role in building the Club on strong foundations off-the-pitch while seeing many successes under his stewardship on it.