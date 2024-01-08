Demolition work has begun at Havelock House in Belfast, the former home of UTV.

Work began at the site in the Ormeau Road on Monday (January 8) amid plans to build more than 100 new social homes.

The proposal has been submitted by Lotus Property and developed with the Clanmill Housing Association, subject to planning permission.

Built in 1871 as a hemstitching warehouse, Havelock House became the home of UTV in 1959, until the broadcaster relocated to Belfast's City Quays in 2018.

A local campaign group had opposed the plans to demolish the building, which is not listed.

In a letter sent to Belfast City Council Planning Committee on Monday (January 8), members of the Donegall Pass Residents Association urged councillors to reject planning proposals and stated they have 386 local residents who have signed a petition against the plans.

A statement read: "We are aware that the development company Lotus Property intend to submit proposals to your planning committee by the first quarter of 2024 to gain planning permission from your committee and Belfast City Council to build social housing apartment blocks (for all age groups) at the Havelock House Site, Ormeau Road, Belfast. The plan is to incorporate 104 Housing Apartment Units within these high rise blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As existing local residents who are affected the most by such development plans we wish to record our opposition to these proposals.

“Please find attached with this letter our names, address and signatures totally opposing such development. This petition has been signed by a total of 386 local residents.