Department for Infrastructure plans to construct non-opening bridge over the Newry Canal come under criticism

​The bridge, designed to link the main Belfast-to-Dublin road with the Newry-to-Warrenpoint carriageway, will mean that boats over 12m in height cannot pass underneath along the canal.

Campaigners had argued that any new bridge there should be able to open to allow for tall ships and larger yachts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Maxwell of the Newry-Portadown branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland said members had been promised consultation on site but it did not happen.

The Newry Southern Relief Road Scheme

“This to me is completely out of the blue and there was no mention of a decision being made,” he told the BBC.

“My own yacht I had years ago had a mast height of 21m. Last year I sold a 14m-tall boat – neither would be able to pass under this bridge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it meant that tall ships will be able to travel up the lough but won't be able to get to Newry.

James McAreavey of Newry Maritime Association said: “The ideal situation is of course an opening bridge and I'm disappointed but you have to be realistic.

“I think the road is crucial. I know there is no solution to the chronic traffic problem in Newry until the heavy commercial vehicles are taken out and this link road is built.

“It's unfortunate but we have to look at the bigger picture – looking after the economic wellbeing of the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed its preferred option was a non-opening 50m fixed bridge for Newry Ship Canal, which will form part of the Newry Southern Relief Road (NSRR).

The department will now proceed with the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and associated consultation based on a fixed bridge.

The proposed new bridge will provide clearance for vessels under 12 metres in height and provide those vessels with access to the Albert Basin area of Newry.

In the absence of a minister, the permanent secretary for the department has made the decision under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision has been taken after detailed consideration of a range of factors, including engineering, economic, heritage impact and environmental assessments.

The department said that careful consideration has also been given to whether it is in the public interest to take a decision at this stage.

The decision has been taken on the basis of poor value for money associated with an opening bridge option, the fact that the scheme will be subject to further public consultation as well as the negative financial and economic impacts associated with project delays.

The department said the NSRR is being developed to provide a strategic link between the A1/N1 Belfast to Dublin corridor and the A2 Warrenpoint Road, bypassing Newry city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bridge would also enhance access to and from Warrenpoint port.