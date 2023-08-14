The Department has stated the development and delivery of the major roads scheme is necessary due to the "Department's challenging budgetary position, along with constrained resources and commitments under the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022."

They added that this combination of factors "has changed the landscape considerably" and that the delivery of the programme that was previously set out "is no longer sustainable nor appropriate".

The Department said that the road schemes to be prioritised have been recently constructed and have been identified as Executive Flagship projects and those included within City and Growth Deals.

Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge has been listed in the Department for Infrastructure's prioritisation of the major roads programme

They are the A6 Randalstown/Castledawson, A6 Derry / Dungiven Phase 1, A5 Western Transport Corridor, A6 Derry / Dungiven Phase 2, Belfast Rapid Transit 2, Newry Southern Relief Road, A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass and A29 Cookstown Bypass.

The list also includes the Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge, with the Department saying a cost estimate is ongoing due to "increasing construction costs", however, they hope that a design and build contract for the bridge will be awarded during 2024.

It is anticipated that it will take two years to build the bridge that spans 140m across the River Lagan from the Gasworks site to the indoor Tennis Centre and Ozone Complex in Belfast.

The Department outlined that work will continue on the A1 Junctions Phase 2 scheme to finalise the business case and complete contractual documents, as well as York Street Interchange and A32 Cornamuck schemes.

Furthermore, a Department statement added that "all other schemes will be paused" and "their place on a future major works programme will be informed by the Department’s emerging transport plans and any decision by a future Infrastructure Minister."

Some of those schemes being paused are M2 / A8(M) Sandyknowes Junction Upgrade, M1 / A1 Sprucefield Bypass, A3 Armagh North and West Link and A26 Ballymoney to Coleraine.