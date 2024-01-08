The Department of Health (DoH) has approved the Southern Health and Social Care Trust decision to permanently consolidate emergency general surgery services at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Emergency general surgery services had been split across Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital until a shortage of general surgery consultants led to the temporary suspension of provision at the latter.

After the decision was rubber-stamped on Monday (January 8), a DoH statement said that "temporary arrangements demonstrated the merits of consolidation on a single site" and that “it provided stability in clinical staffing, meaning safe services can be sustained in the longer term.”

Furthermore, it stated that there was no indication of patients coming to harm as an average of three patients per day have been directed to Craigavon from Daisy Hill for emergency general surgery services.

The main entrance to Craigavon Area Hospital

Emergency general surgery is the overall term for unscheduled care in this field and can mean specialist advice, admission for tests and, for some patients, an operation.

DoH Permanent Secretary Peter May said: “The approval reflects the reality that all hospitals cannot provide all services. There has to be a level of consolidation and specialisation in light of advances in medicine.

“Daisy Hill Hospital will continue to provide a vital service to the local community, across a range of key specialities. The Department’s commitment to Daisy Hill is reflected in the decision to make it an Elective Overnight Stay Centre, caring for patients who may require an overnight stay in hospital after planned surgery.

“The Trust advises that since April 2023, over 6000 patients have been treated at Daisy Hill EOSC across a range of specialties including general surgery, gynaecology, ENT and endoscopy.

“The Department has also confirmed capital investment to upgrade the electrical infrastructure at Daisy Hill Hospital.”

The Southern Trust decision followed a public consultation.

The Permanent Secretary also stated: “I am satisfied that my approval of the Trust’s decision is in accordance with Northern Ireland Executive Formation legislation and the associated Guidance published by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“It is also in step with the transformation agenda for health which emphasises that changes are required to maintain sustainable services."

Medical Director Dr Stephen Austin said: “Meeting the clinical standards to ensure the best outcomes for all patients living across the entire southern area, has been our absolute priority throughout this process.

“I commend our surgical team who are constantly working to improve their service and have developed this new model for emergency general surgery to give patients the safe, high quality and modern care that they deserve. Delivering emergency general surgery from one site helps us to meet the latest regional standards set out in the Review of General Surgery. It is also more sustainable and with successful recruitment of new surgical consultants in recent months, shows that it will be more attractive in recruiting and retaining staff.