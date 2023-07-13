The page is run by the Department of Infrastructure and advises members of the public of traffic and road conditions throughout Northern Ireland.

The page shared a tweet from Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy which read: “Our National Flag flying proudly in memory of Martin Hurson on top of Sawel, highest mountain in Sperrins. Died on Hunger Strike 42 years ago today. RIP.”

A tweet was posted by Trafficwatch NI saying: “There is a political tweet apparently retweeted by @TrafficwatchNI – it wasn`t tweeted by this office – not sure how to remove it – this will be investigated (17:00).”

Trafficwatch NI Twitter page before the tweet was later removed from the account

The tweet remained on Trafficwatch NI’s page for quite some time before being removed.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “The Department is investigating the matter including the possibility that the Trafficwatch twitter feed was hacked. Security measures on the platform have been increased.”

Mr Hurson was the sixth Irish Republican to die from starvation during the 1981 hunger strike.

