Dermot Murnaghan, who has stepped down from Sky News, says his journalism owes a lot to his Northern Ireland education

The broadcaster, 65, signed off for the last time by referencing the Will Ferrell comedy film Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy.

Dermot, who spent his formative years in Northern Ireland, drew laughter and claps from his co-workers with his last remarks as a Sky News Tonight newsreader on Tuesday.

He said: "Finally, as the saying goes, some news about me. After 15 years this is my final programme for Sky News, the best organisation in the UK, which you already know for its coverage and analysis and also its dedicated, inventive, hard-working staff, so many of whom have become close friends.

Dermot Murnaghan attending the Action for Children's The Ultimate News Quiz 2022, at the Grand Connaught Rooms, central London. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022.

"And I want to say thanks to you all for putting up with me and supporting me so resolutely through elections, resigning prime ministers and monarch's funerals but of course, my greatest thanks goes to you, the viewers.

"You make Sky News, you are Sky News, your engagement, encouragement and feedback have been invaluable over my time here.

"I hope that I've managed to serve you well. It has been an absolute privilege. Thanks for making this career so worthwhile.

"I leave you with – always wanted to do this – a last look at the headlines, there they are."

Dermot showed the audience his news notes before throwing them from his desk, and adding: "You stay classy, planet Earth, goodbye."

In the movie, Ferrell as an 1970s newsreader, called news anchor in America, always signs off saying: "I'm Ron Burgundy, you stay classy, San Diego."

One of the those who wished Dermot all the best after his final programme was fellow anchor at UTV, Paul Clarke, who added: “Thanks for the memories, Dermot.”

Dermot was born in Devon and later moved to his father’s place of birth – Northern Ireland – first settling in Armagh before moving to Holywood.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2009, he said: “Most of my schooling was in Northern Ireland.

"For a few years we were in York, where my mother comes from. But Dad was from Northern Ireland, and when he retired from the RAF he went back to work as a civil engineer.”

He attended St Malachy’s PS in Armagh and then Sullivan Upper in Holywood.

He said of the grammar school which he attended during the seventies : “The school was very robust on its anti-sectarian attitude, as were my parents. It was a mainly Protestant school, but it didn't have that ethos.

“We obviously became aware of the issues and as we grew older we knew where we could and couldn't go.

“We were only four or five miles from Belfast and you could hear the gun battles, the bombs going off at night, and the helicopters clattering overhead.”

Before joining Sky News, Dermot presented ITV's News At Ten and the BBC Ten O'Clock News as well as Channel 4 News.