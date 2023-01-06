Dignitaries attend funeral for former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Joan Christie

Thanksgiving service for former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Joan Christie CVO OBE at St Patrick’s Parish Church, Ballymena. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the 78-year-old former Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim in St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena was attended by a number of dignitaries.

Her coffin was brought into the church past a guard of honour provided by the 1st Northern Ireland Battalion of the Army Cadet Force, for whom Mrs Christie was a former Honorary Colonel and patron of their Pipes and Drums band.

At the service Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, represented His Majesty The King while The Princess Royal was represented by The Earl of Caledon, Lord Lieutenant of County Armagh.

Funeral of former Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Joan Christie CVO OBE at St Patrick’s Parish Church, Ballymena. The Earl of Caledon arrives for the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The High Sheriff of County Antrim, Peter Mackie, was also in attendance along with representatives from the Lord Lieutenancies in Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry and Down.

The Belfast Lieutenancy was represented by Patricia Corbett with both DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson were at the thanksgiving service.

As a mark of respect on the day of the funeral, the Union flag at Lagan Valley Island was flown at half-mast by Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council.

Mrs Christie, who had been awarded freedom of the borough in Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid and East Antrim, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, died on January 1, surrounded by her three children after an accident.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives for the funeral. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mrs Christie was appointed Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Antrim in September 2008 and in her role she welcomed members of the Royal Family and world leaders to Northern Ireland.

Born in Castlederg, County Tyrone, she began her career in the Civil Service and was Private Secretary to several Secretaries of State.

She went on to serve and hold significant positions on a number of public bodies and charitable committees, in the arts sector and in the business community.

In recognition of her personal service and dedication, Mrs Christie was awarded the private honour of Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by Her late Majesty The Queen in 2017. This followed on from an OBE for services to Education in 2005 and previously an MBE for services to Government in 1976.