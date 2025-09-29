Donald Trump congratulates Team Europe after Rory McIlroy films party celebrations taunting US President

Donald Trump offered his congratulations after a chant from Team Europe jokingly asked if he was watching as USA lost out on Ryder Cup success
Donald Trump has seen the funny side to Team Europe taunting the US President after a nail-biting end to this year’s Ryder Cup.

Team Europe sealed a first success on US soil since 2012 after a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black in New York – but they were certainly made to work for it as the Americans staged an unlikely comeback.

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point that took Europe to an unassailable 14 points when he secured a draw in match number eight by holing a winning putt on the 18th.

Tyrrell Hatton then added another half in the 10th match to ensure an outright victory.

Golf-mad Trump attended the Ryder Cup on Friday afternoon and was seen having conversations with several of the US players as he attempted to be chief cheerleader for his native country.

He whipped the crowd up into a patriotic frenzy, walking Bryson DeChambeau to the first tee and embracing US captain Keegan Bradley before taking his place behind a transparent screen.

His presence prompted chants of “USA” before a playing of the national anthem was accompanied by a military aircraft flyover.

Trump is friends with DeChambeau, having appeared in one of the LIV golfer’s YouTube videos, and nodded approvingly when DeChambeau thundered a drive down the first fairway.

US President Donald Trump with United States captain Keegan Bradley on day one of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New Yorkplaceholder image
US President Donald Trump with United States captain Keegan Bradley on day one of the 2025 Ryder Cup at the Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York

However, his appearance failed to have the desired effect as Team Europe built up a healthy lead on Friday.

Trump didn’t attend any of the golfing spectacle over the weekend as Team Europe retained their grip of the trophy.

Before Team Europe collected the trophy on Sunday night – the European fans could be heard singing “are you watching Donald Trump?”.

That chant seemingly got the seal of approval from the players as footage has emerged online of Team Europe bellowing out the same song, which was recorded by Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump replied to the chant and replied: “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations.”

