Donegal march at Rossnowlaugh remains a step ahead of Twelfth demonstrations in Northern Ireland

The annual Rossnowlagh procession will be held tomorrow (Saturday), just a matter of days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

Upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the annual Rossnowlagh Orange parade in Co Donegal in 2022. Photo by John McVitty / Press Eye.

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm.

The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian Russell, rector of Drumholm Parish.

A collection will be held on the day in aid of Orange charities.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.

According to County Donegal Grand Master David Mahon: “Orangeism remains vibrant in the border counties with brethren regularly taking part in parades and events right across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.”

Mr Mahon issued an open invitation for any locals or tourists to come and join them for tomorrow’s parade at the seaside resort.

To assist international visitors to Orange parades on both sides of the border a ‘Digital Twelfth Special’ can be downloaded from the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland website giving details of all the venues, articles on the history, heritage and culture associated with the Twelfth.

