The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced the election of Dr Alan Stout as the chair of Northern Ireland's council.

Dr Stout takes over from Dr Tom Black who chaired the committee for the last six years, which represents and works on behalf of all doctors in the health service in the province.

He commences his role as chair of BMA's Northern Ireland council from July 11.

Dr Stout has been chair of the Northern Ireland general practitioners committee for the last six years and he currently works as a GP in east Belfast.

Speaking about his election, Dr Stout said he was "honoured" to be taking up his new post.

“I am under no illusion of the work ahead as chair of BMA Northern Ireland Council. It is an extremely uncertain time in the health service. Doctors in our hospitals and GP surgeries are being forced to deliver care in a system reeling from years of political absenteeism, underfunding, declining workforce numbers and the worst waiting lists in the UK," he added.

"Add in years of below inflationary and delayed pay rises and workforce morale has never been lower. When we see our colleagues working outside of Northern Ireland on better pay and conditions, it should come as no surprise that for the first time this year we see junior doctors taking strike action and other branches in pay disputes with the government.