Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Ulster University for her international impact on sustainability, climate change and social responsibility.

President of Ireland from 1990-1997, Ms Robinson is currently Chair of the Elders, a body of independent global leaders working together for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet, and served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997-2002.

Speaking to the class of 2024, Ms Robinson said: “I look to you young graduates and us the class of 2024 to do our bit in making sure we realise that the climate and nature crisis affects everything and everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whatever you have studied, whatever your discipline, you can find a way to move the climate agenda more quickly and be part of a movement of climate justice. The world you’re entering is challenging, but you are now well equipped to address it positively. You have had this great education, in this great institution, and you should embrace the challenges of the world positively.

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Ulster University

“You are never too young to lead, and you are never too old to learn. I’m so pleased to be part of the class of 2024. Go forward and make a difference!”

The honorary doctorates are being conferred during summer graduations, which take place from July 1 to 9.

Artist Oliver Jeffers and Samantha Barry from US Glamour are also among the cohort being honoured this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad