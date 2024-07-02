Dr Mary Robinson: Former President of Ireland awarded honorary doctorate from Ulster University
and live on Freeview channel 276
President of Ireland from 1990-1997, Ms Robinson is currently Chair of the Elders, a body of independent global leaders working together for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet, and served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 1997-2002.
Speaking to the class of 2024, Ms Robinson said: “I look to you young graduates and us the class of 2024 to do our bit in making sure we realise that the climate and nature crisis affects everything and everyone.
"Whatever you have studied, whatever your discipline, you can find a way to move the climate agenda more quickly and be part of a movement of climate justice. The world you’re entering is challenging, but you are now well equipped to address it positively. You have had this great education, in this great institution, and you should embrace the challenges of the world positively.
“You are never too young to lead, and you are never too old to learn. I’m so pleased to be part of the class of 2024. Go forward and make a difference!”
The honorary doctorates are being conferred during summer graduations, which take place from July 1 to 9.
Artist Oliver Jeffers and Samantha Barry from US Glamour are also among the cohort being honoured this year.
Comedian Patrick Kielty and community activist Betty Carlisle were recognised by Ulster University on Monday for their contributions to the arts and promoting shared education and empowering women from disadvantaged areas of Northern Ireland respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.