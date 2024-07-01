Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian Patrick Kielty graduated from Ulster University with an honorary doctorate award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the arts.

Patrick joined with thousands of Ulster University students yesterday as they marked their incredible academic achievements and celebrate with friends and family.

The award-winning stand-up comic accepted the honorary doctorate while at the height of his career after securing the biggest job in Irish television as host of RTÉ chat show, ‘The Late Late Show’, in 2023 and also releasing his first feature film, ‘Ballywalter’.

Born in Dundrum, Co Down, his Bafta-nominated ‘My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me’ saw him named UK documentary host of the year at the 2018 Grierson Awards, while his film ‘Patrick Kielty: 100 Years of the Union’ also earned him an RTS Award for best presenter.

Comedian Patrick Kielty graduated from Ulster University today with an Honorary Doctorate award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the arts. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

“Apparently when you’re hosting a live show Monday to Thursday, you don’t get time off – she couldn’t believe that Ulster had given me this honour – she still thinks I’ve come back for a wee break here and just pretended to get an honorary degree,” said Kielty as his wife Cat Deeley couldn’t attend.

“My advice for someone who wants to get into entertainment is: don’t! Clearly older comedians like me still need to work so I would say do a degree and go into something completely different please don’t come and steal my dinner!”

Asked who he thought should be the next recipient of an Ulster University honorary doctorate, Kielty said: “Well I think Cat Deeley would a great one to give an honorary degree to. Then she would believe Ulster University has given one to me!”

Also recognised by Ulster University was community activist Betty Carlisle MBE, who was celebrated for her outstanding contribution to promoting shared education and empowering women from disadvantaged and deprived areas of Northern Ireland.

Community activist Betty Carlisle MBE, who was celebrated for her outstanding contribution to promoting shared education and empowering women from disadvantaged and deprived areas of Northern Ireland. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

Betty spent 37 years dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families in north and west Belfast, with 23 of those served as CEO of Shankill Women’s Centre.

She has fought tirelessly to achieve the vision of a purpose-built Shared Women’s Centre for the north and west of the city.

The honorary doctorates are being conferred during summer graduations, which take place from July 1 to 9.