Drugs seized and man arrested as result of probe into UDA in Ballymena

On Saturday, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Paramilitary Crime Task Force discovered a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs with a street value of £90,000.

Detective Inspector Phelan said that officers carried out a search at a property in the Harryville area of Ballymena.

Mr Phelan said: "A number of items have been seized including a large quantity of controlled drugs, electronic devices and suspected stolen property. They have been taken away for further forensic examination."

"A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, cultivating cannabis and theft. He is currently in police custody at this time.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets, whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.

"I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all."