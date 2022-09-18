Dundee United fans disturb minute’s silence for Queen ahead of game against Rangers at Ibrox with offensive chants
Dundee United have said that “a small section” of fans who disturbed yesterday’s minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth acted against advice from the club.
Rangers fans reacted angrily after the tribute to Queen Elizabeth was broken by boos and chants from the away supporters.
Some away fans sang ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ while others could be heard booing during the minute’s silence.
Liam McLeod, commentating on the game for BBC Radio Scotland, said: “Quite clearly you would have heard that the minute’s silence was disrupted, it was impossible for us to say here from where it came from.”
When the silence finished Rangers fans booed their counterparts and erupted into a rendition of ‘God Save the King’ and ‘Rule Britannia’.
After the game Dundee United issued a short statement: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.
“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.”
Rangers went on to win the Scottish Premiership encounter 2-1, with a double by Antonio Colak.
It comes as Celtic face Uefa disciplinary action after fans displayed disrespectful banners about the Royal Family during their side’s Champions League draw with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.