DUP candidate’s social media posts ‘indefensible but in the past’ – Donaldson

Mr Hoey is set to stand for the DUP as a council candidate in the Bannside area of Ballymena for Mid and East Antrim Council in May.

Several controversial posts he made in the past resurfaced at the weekend, and he had also liked a tweet glorifying the gunmen involved in the UDA’s killing of eight people in Greysteel, Co Londonderry, in 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hoey also made references to the UDA in posts, appeared to have attempted to make a joke about the death of 39 immigrants in a lorry in 2019, and criticised lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyler Hoey has been selected by the DUP to represent Bannside

In an interview with the PA news agency, Sir Jeffrey said Mr Hoey “deeply regrets” some of what he had posted in the past, adding: “Well, I have to say that some of the things that were said in the past on social media were indefensible, and we’ve spoken with Tyler and he understands that, and deeply regrets some of the things that he said in the past.

“This is a young man, and many people in their youth make mistakes, and say and do things they regret, and I think he is entitled to a second chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants to make a contribution to his community, he wants to do something that makes life better for his community, and I think he is entitled to the opportunity to do that.”

Sir Jeffrey said it will be for the voters to decide if they want Mr Hoey to represent them.