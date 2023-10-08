Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Israeli soldiers today are fighting to repel Hamas extremists and exchanged fire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah a day after an unprecedented surprise attack on southern Israel by Palestinian militants that killed at least 250 people.

The Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and rampaged through nearby Israeli communities, taking captives, including women, children and the elderly, while Israel's retaliation strikes levelled buildings in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jeffrey, who is MP for Lagan Valley, issued a statement on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he said: “Horrific scenes from southern Israel with indiscriminate attacks involving murders, maiming & destruction as well as kidnappings. This is totally unjustified and @duponline fully supports the right of Israel under international law to defend itself and its people. Such acts of terrorism totally undermine efforts to achieve Peace in the Middle East.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jeffrey stopped short of criticising Sinn Fein politicians or groups who have been challenged online for appearing to support the Hamas bloodshed. Lord (Nigel) Dodds, the former DUP leader, wrote on X:”Sinn Fein doing what they do best. Supporting terrorism and murderers”.

He issued that message while reposting a message from Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, who reposted a message on X by Ógra Shinn Féin, in which the youth organisation put itself within a Palestinian flag.

She wrote: “Shameful by Sinn Fein. No matter the view on the region SF may have, the murder and torture, including of many, many civilians, is wrong and evil. To allow the official Sinn Fein youth organisation to post this of all days is a disgrace. #Shameful”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie MLA on Saturday also criticised that Ogra Shinn Fein message, writing: “I am staggered by @sinnfeinireland support for Hamas actions today. A woman murdered, her body stripped semi naked, paraded through the streets while being defiled by onlookers."

Israelis on Sunday inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel,. The terrorist Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing hundreds and taking captives (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

He further criticised apparent People Before Profit support and Sinn Fein ambivalence about the uprising. Mr Beattie, a military veteran, responded to a message by Gerry Carroll MLA on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, in which Mr Carroll wrote: ‘Victory to the Palestinian Resistance’.

Mr Beattie replied: ‘Innocent Israelis murdered, innocent Palestinians likely to pay the price. This is not acceptable. ’Mr Beattie also criticised a message from Chris Hazzard, the Sinn Fein MP for South Down, who said on X: ‘Palestinians must be free to live without oppression, apartheid & colonisation As JFK said: Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable International actors must urgently stand up for peace, justice & dignity for all Free Palestine’

Mr Beattie replied: ‘Unbelievably crass remarks from an MP as bodies are dragged through the streets. #ShameFein’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Farry MP also criticised Gerry Carroll’s post, responding on X: ‘Shameful. All terrorism is wrong. Focus has to be on human rights and a peaceful long term solution.’

Palestinians ride on an Israeli military vehicle taken by an army base overrun by Hamas terrorists near the Gaza Strip fence, in Gaza City, Saturday (AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash)

Mr Farry also wrote: ‘I unequivocally condemn Hamas's terrorist actions against Israel. They cannot be justified. Israel has the right to defend itself. I say this as someone who has often directly challenged the Israeli Government on their policies and human rights abuses. The international community must now act to prevent any further escalation. We urgently need a peaceful, long-term solution for the region that respects democracy and human rights’

Hezbollah struck Israeli positions in a disputed area along the border with Syria's Golan Heights and Israel's military responded with armed drone strikes on Hezbollah targets in a disputed area where the borders of Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet.

The flare-up on Israel's northern border threatened to draw into the battle a fierce enemy of Israel's which is backed by Iran and estimated to have tens of thousands of rockets at its disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad