The bonfire in Creggan featured poppy wreaths, a TUV election poster, a UVF flag and a King's Coronation poster attached to the pyre before it was set alight.

Police said they are treating the 'provocative display of material' as hate crimes and will be investigating.

A PSNI spokesperson said they will also be enquiring about materials placed on the bonfire in Galliagh, where there was disturbances last week following a decision by a Stormont department to remove bonfire materials.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton

Bonfires are lit in nationalist areas on August 15 to mark the Catholic feast of the Assumption.

Mr Middleton says that he "shares the hurt" seeing symbols from both sides of the community being destroyed.

“There can be no place for the burning of flags or emblems on any bonfire," he added.

"It is particularly disappointing that poppy wreaths were disrespected in this instance, given they represent the service and sacrifice of people from all backgrounds and traditions.

"I share the hurt felt by many people when they see such symbols destroyed and I understand that this is shared across the community when other flags and emblems are burned.