DUP MP Ian Paisley offers encouraging news for motorcycle racing fans in Northern Ireland after cancellation of all meeting in 2023
A number of one-off motorcycle racing events in Northern Ireland are on the cards according to DUP MP Ian Paisley, who is working to ensure last week’s announcement of a blanket cancellation of all road racing doesn’t come to fruition.
The North Antrim MP said that efforts are continuing to press insurance companies to offer a solution to the problem identified by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) last week.
He said: “Those efforts have already resulted in a number of proposals about hosting a number of one off events with one off event insurance cover.
“This is the most logical way of ensuring some events take place. Obviously it will be for each event to consider the costs and affordability.
“What was on offer last week was completely unaffordable and not sustainable.”
Mr Paisley added: “I have spoken directly to people at the heart of this and this incoming week a number of meetings with brokers will be held and then an assessment can be made. From what I have seen and heard I am convinced there will be a full NW 200 event in 2023.
“It is greatly appreciated the public support around all this. So too is the apparent united political enthusiasm for the sport with virtually all parties expressing support and offering to do what they can to help. The knowledge that sport is the greatest community bridge builder is obvious to all.
“Hopefully that enthusiasm can be built upon for the future and we see political support for some of the proposals that have been circulating to make motorsport at the centre of government planning for NI Plc.
"But that is a debate for another day. We need laser-like focus to sort out this immediate problem.”
His comments come after last Thursday evening’s decision by the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), to cancel road races, short circuit events and trials meetings for 2023 due to a drastic rise in the cost of insurance.
Events called off include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy, plus the Ulster Grand Prix, which was set to return as a two-day national road race in August.
Insurance for all roads, trials and short circuit meetings in Northern Ireland in 2023 has risen to £410,000, a massive hike from the £170,000 cost last year.
However, the North West 200 – Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race – still hope to run as planned from May 9 to 13.
The organisers said they have ‘not given up the fight’ and vowed to continue with efforts to ensure the event goes ahead.
Coleraine and District Motor Club said a newcomers induction day scheduled for Tuesday and the official ‘Meet the Riders’ NW200 launch in Coleraine on Wednesday are still going ahead.
MCUI (UC) chairman John Dillon said the organisation was exploring a range of options, including a crowdfunding campaign which is now underway, in an effort to salvage some of the main race events this year in Northern Ireland.