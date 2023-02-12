The North Antrim MP said that efforts are continuing to press insurance companies to offer a solution to the problem identified by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI) last week.

He said: “Those efforts have already resulted in a number of proposals about hosting a number of one off events with one off event insurance cover.

“This is the most logical way of ensuring some events take place. Obviously it will be for each event to consider the costs and affordability.

Flashback to 2008 when then junior minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, Ian Paisley tries out the Ducati North West 200 bike, at the launch of the North West 200 programme. Photo by PA/Paul Faith

“What was on offer last week was completely unaffordable and not sustainable.”

Mr Paisley added: “I have spoken directly to people at the heart of this and this incoming week a number of meetings with brokers will be held and then an assessment can be made. From what I have seen and heard I am convinced there will be a full NW 200 event in 2023.

“It is greatly appreciated the public support around all this. So too is the apparent united political enthusiasm for the sport with virtually all parties expressing support and offering to do what they can to help. The knowledge that sport is the greatest community bridge builder is obvious to all.

“Hopefully that enthusiasm can be built upon for the future and we see political support for some of the proposals that have been circulating to make motorsport at the centre of government planning for NI Plc.

"But that is a debate for another day. We need laser-like focus to sort out this immediate problem.”

His comments come after last Thursday evening’s decision by the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), to cancel road races, short circuit events and trials meetings for 2023 due to a drastic rise in the cost of insurance.

Events called off include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100 and Armoy, plus the Ulster Grand Prix, which was set to return as a two-day national road race in August.

Insurance for all roads, trials and short circuit meetings in Northern Ireland in 2023 has risen to £410,000, a massive hike from the £170,000 cost last year.

However, the North West 200 – Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race – still hope to run as planned from May 9 to 13.

The organisers said they have ‘not given up the fight’ and vowed to continue with efforts to ensure the event goes ahead.

Coleraine and District Motor Club said a newcomers induction day scheduled for Tuesday and the official ‘Meet the Riders’ NW200 launch in Coleraine on Wednesday are still going ahead.