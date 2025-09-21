DUP MP for East Antrim Sammy Wilson said: "As a party we wouldn't support such a measure on the basis that it's intrusive."

It comes ahead of the NSPCC lobbying MLAs at an event at Stormont today regarding the issue.

The charity believes the current defence of ‘reasonable chastisement’ means children in Northern Ireland are not fully protected from physical punishment.

Smacking is already banned in Wales and Scotland but Mr Wilson says the proposals here are “unpoliceable”, “unworkable” and that there are “different levels of physical punishment”.

He added: “As a party we wouldn't support such a measure on the basis that it's intrusive, it removes from a parent the right to decide how he or she wants to punish their children or discipline their children.”

Mr Wilson suggested there could be enough support among other parties to push the issue forward, but said the DUP would use safeguards within Stormont to block it.

“It probably would require legislation and, on that basis, the cross-party consent which is required for legislation would never be met because we certainly wouldn’t be backing it.