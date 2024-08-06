A Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency vehicle has been set alight in Co Antrim in a "brazen attack".

The vehicle was parked on Main Street in Bushmills on Tuesday morning when two men wearing balaclavas approached.

Police said the men attacked the vehicle with weapons and smashed the windows.

The driver was ordered out of the vehicle before accelerant was thrown into the vehicle and set alight.

The two men, one wearing dark clothes and the other a grey tracksuit, made off on foot in the direction of Dundarave Park .

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said the driver was not injured but would be in shock after the incident.

"This was a brazen and violent attack on this vehicle which is Government property," he said.

"This was in broad daylight in a busy Bushmills at the height of the tourism season.

"This arson attack, which has destroyed this public vehicle, also put a number of nearby businesses and members of the public at risk should the fire have spread.

"The driver, who was not injured, would understandably be in shock following this ordeal.

"Our investigation is under way and we need the public's assistance. The area of Main Street would have been busy at this time and we'd ask anyone who witnessed anything or has information on the two men, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 481 06/08/24."

