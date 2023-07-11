The pyres will be set alight across many cities, towns and villages in the Province as community events are also planned to commemorate the occasion.

However, all eyes are set to be on Larne as Craigyhill’s eye-catching structure which has labelled as the “world’s tallest bonfire” by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.

The bonfire reached 202ft last year and builders have remarkably beaten that feat twelve months later – despite no adjudicators from the Guinness World Records being in attendance to officially measure the pyre.

Preparations get underway at the Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne ahead of the Eleventh Night celebrations

A two day festival got underway yesterday which included music, entertainment and other events.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson tabled a Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill for being taking part in “a community venture” and that the pyre has “captured the imagination” in recent times.

The DUP MP said, “The efforts of the people in Craigyhill are an example of what is best in Northern Ireland. This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.

“It is disappointing that Council officers have not been co-operative in providing bins for the site, but again the organisers have stepped in and ensured that the entire site has been kept both safe and tidy.

“The bonfire has brought people to Larne from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and I hope that the efforts are now rightly included within the Guinness Book of Records.