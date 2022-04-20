It comes after arrests were made and violence flared in Londonderry following a republican Easter parade in the Bogside.

At the Bogside parade and some other Easter commemorations participants wore masks and berets.

Sinn Fein policing spokesperson Mr Kelly said: “This week Easter commemorations were held all over Ireland. People turned out in large numbers to celebrate and commemorate Ireland’s patriot dead. The vast majority of these commemorations were conducted with dignity and respect.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Supporters of Saoradh at the Republican Easter parade at the Bogside area. Photo by Peter Morrison / Press Eye.

“However, there were masked men and women at a small number of parades.

“The days of people wearing masks at these commemorations should be over. Celebrating our patriot dead should be done with openness, pride, and with respect.

“There were also clearly planned petrol bomb attacks on the police following one of these displays in Derry.