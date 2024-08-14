Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School leavers in Northern Ireland are waking up to their A-level results this morning to help them progress on to university, an apprenticeship or employment.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy is encouraging those receiving exam results, and their parents/carers, to contact his Department’s Careers Service and avail of the free, professional, impartial advice and guidance offered.

He said: “It is important that young people receiving their exam results today know that professional advice is available to help them navigate the next stage of their career journey.

"Whatever results you have received today, my Department’s Careers Service can outline the wide range of opportunities available, based on the most up-to-date labour market information.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Deputy Head of the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service Christina Kelly encourage those seeking advice and guidance following exam results to contact the Department’s Careers Service via telephony, webchat or email

“I want to wish all students best wishes for the future and reassure you the Careers Service is ready to support you on your next steps.”

Deputy Head of the Careers Service Christina Kelly said: “I would like to encourage students to avail of professional careers advice to ensure any decisions they make on their future are well informed. The Department for the Economy’s Careers Service can offer impartial advice and guidance on career pathways including further and higher education, training and employment, including apprenticeships, higher level apprenticeships and traineeships, as well as help and guidance on applying for employment, either full-time or whilst studying.

“Students and their parents/carers can contact the Careers Service using a range of methods including telephone, email and webchat.

“I would also like offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the Careers Service is ready to help you access the path best suited to help you reach your career ambitions.”

For immediate advice and guidance please contact the Careers Service by calling 0300 200 7820, lines are open 9:30am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Careers Advisers can also be contacted by webchat or email by going to nidirect at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers

Meanwhile, with young people set to receive their exam results, the Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging parents and guardians to talk to them now about risks of drinking alcohol and taking drugs.

