As we reported yesterday, thousands of Unison members who are classroom assistants, school cooks, cleaners, transport and admin staff will cast their votes, with the ballot closing on Thursday, September 21.

Unite members have already completed their ballot and have notified the EA that they have a mandate for industrial action.

In response, a spokesperson for the EA stated that progress on a pay and grading review has been impacted by financial pressures facing the sector as a whole and that “contingency measures” will be put in place where possible to minimise disruption.

A statement read: “The Education Authority (EA) has been notified by Unison, Nipsa and GMB that they are balloting their members for industrial action on issues related to pay and grading.

"EA has engaged with both trade union colleagues and the Department of Education on these issues and remains committed to continuing this meaningful and active engagement.

"However, progress has been impacted by the financial pressures in the education sector and the Northern Ireland block grant as a whole.

"EA will work closely with all schools to implement where possible a range of contingency measures to minimise disruption for children and young people, as we very much recognise the impact that industrial action may have for our pupils, schools and families.

"The EA would repeat our call for sustained investment for Education.”

Confirming the reasons behind the ballot, a Unison statement stated that whilst members wait for the resolution of the UK wide National Joint Council (NJC) 2023 pay claim which contractually uplifts pay, they state that the cost of living crisis "has hit them hard."

They added that the delay has brought into "sharp focus" the delay in resolving a local NI pay dispute, and a promised review in 2019 on the application of the contractual pay agreement on the length of pay scales and categories staff affected, has shown no progress.