Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan has described industrial action in schools as "corrosive".

It comes as teachers resumed action short of striking at schools across Northern Ireland in a dispute over pay.

A 5.5% pay increase for 2024/25 was offered by the employers last week, but four of the five main teachers unions rejected the offer amid concerns from members.

Asked about the situation during questions for his department in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Givan said there had been intense negotiations in January.

"I was pleased that those negotiations concluded with management side being able to make a formal offer, and the trade union representatives agreeing to that," he told MLAs.

He said union members rejected the offer following "misrepresentation on social media, hysteria on social media".

"I have been supportive of management side and trying to reach a resolution, because I'm the minister that secured an over 10% pay increase for all teachers last year, that increased new recruits graduating on starting salary of £30,000 and so that they were able to have a 24% increase."

He described the 5.5% offer as "well above inflation" and "in line with what counterparts in England received".

"I want our profession to be properly paid, to receive that fair pay, and yes, I was disappointed that when it came to the unions engaging with their own members, they weren't able to get the consultation response that was positive, but work should continue to allow a resolution," he added.

He said that while management were available for further discussions, the unions had "indicated that they need time to reflect on the outworkings of the process that they had".

Mr Givan said he was also up for trying to deal with complaints around bureaucracy and workloads in teaching.

He added: "We can't have this period of action short of strike. Members just need to look at the corrosive impact it has had on our school system for many years.