Thousands of classroom assistants, school cooks, cleaners, transport and admin staff will cast their votes, with the ballot closing on Thursday, September 21.

A Unison statement stated that whilst members wait for the resolution of the UK wide National Joint Council (NJC) 2023 pay claim which contractually uplifts pay, they state that the cost of living crisis "has hit them hard."

They added that the delay has brought into "sharp focus" the delay in resolving a local NI pay dispute, and a promised review in 2019 on the application of the contractual pay agreement on the length of pay scales and categories staff affected, has shown no progress.

Unison outlined that the issue is stuck between the Department of Education and the Education Authority, but that workers are "caught in the middle" of the impasse.

With that in mind, the trade union acknowledged that workers "have no choice" but to challenge the Education Authority for the absence of a formal offer to resolve the situation.

The Unison statement further stated that "we have no doubt our members in Education will vote yes for industrial action."

All five teaching unions in Northern Ireland were involved in a strike back in April this year, with the National Association of Head Teachers striking for the first time in its history in relation to pay.

As a result, most schools in the Province had to close.