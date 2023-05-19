Counting begins at Belfast City Hall for the Belfast City Council as part of the Northern Ireland Council elections. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Frank McCoubrey topped the poll in Court DEA with 2,645 first preference votes and he is joined by Nicola Verner, also of the DUP, who polled 1,783 votes.

Tina Black of SF was also elected at the first count in Court DEA based on 1,822 first preference votes.

The next highest votes belonged to Sinn Fein’s Claire Canavan with 1,616, then came Ian McLaughlin of the DUP on 993 and TUV’s Ron McDowell on 963.

Over in Lisnasharragh, Davy Douglas of the DUP was the sole candidate elected on the first count. He polled 2,083 first preference votes.

Behind him Seamus De Faoite of the SDLP had 1,580 first preference votes and Alliance’s Michael Long had 1,437.