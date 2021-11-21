Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts across Northern Ireland, because it might not

Weather satellite showing sunshine across most of the UK at 930am. Image taken from the Meteo company, meteoradar.co.uk on Sunday November 21 2021

There has been sunshine around the UK, as this satellite image taken at 930am shows.

Some parts of the north of Scotland are cloudy, and there is light cloud showing across parts of Northern Ireland.

Enjoy it while it lasts — there is encroaching cloud from most angles pressing in on the British Isles.

It has been sunny across the British Isles. This image was taken on Friday in Phoenix park in Dublin on Friday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

But the forecast for a range of places — Belfast, Portrush and Enniskillen among them — is to be more sunny than not for most of today.

