European Court rules ‘gay cake’ complaint is inadmissible

The ECHR said Mr Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in his case.

In 2018, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Mr Lee was not discriminated against when Ashers bakery refused to make him a cake with the slogan supporting gay marriage.

Mr Lee then referred the case to the ECHR, claiming that the Supreme Court failed to give appropriate weight to him under the European Convention of Human Rights.

Ashers had refused to make a cake with the slogan 'Support Gay Marriage'

But, in a ruling, the court said: “Convention arguments must be raised explicitly or in substance before the domestic authorities.”

It added: “The applicant had not invoked his Convention rights at any point in the domestic proceedings.

“By relying solely on domestic law, the applicant had deprived the domestic courts of the opportunity to address any Convention issues raised, instead asking the court to usurp the role of the domestic courts.

“Because he had failed to exhaust domestic remedies, the application was inadmissible.”

Owners of Ashers bakery Daniel McArthur and his wife Amy arrive at court

Ben Lowry