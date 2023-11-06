All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Every effort being made to secure release of Irish Israeli girl, says minister

Irish authorities are making every effort possible to assist in securing the release of an Irish Israeli girl believed to have been abducted by Hamas, the country's justice minister has said.
By David Young, PA
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT
Handout photo issued by the Department for Justice of the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, speaking to the media at Dublin Port Centre. Picture: Department for Justice/PA WireHandout photo issued by the Department for Justice of the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, speaking to the media at Dublin Port Centre. Picture: Department for Justice/PA Wire
Handout photo issued by the Department for Justice of the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, speaking to the media at Dublin Port Centre. Picture: Department for Justice/PA Wire

Emily Hand was originally feared dead after the assault on Kibbutz Be'eri in Israel on October 7.

However, it has now emerged that the eight-year-old's family have been informed she may still be alive and being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Emily's father, Thomas, is originally from Dublin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

Ireland's Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the Hand family were going through an "absolutely unimaginable" experience.

The minister provided an update on the case as she spoke to reporters in Dublin on Monday morning.

She described the situation as a "changing and dynamic environment".

"I think it has been confirmed that it is now believed that Emily is alive and obviously every effort, everything that can be done will be done to ensure that she is released and that she is safe," Ms McEntee said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But this has been a hugely traumatic experience for her family. First, believing that she had passed away, and now potentially that not being the case.

"So I think we need to be very sensitive to the fact that this is a changing and dynamic environment for all involved.

"Every effort, every single thing that can be done, will be done. We also know that there are many other Irish citizens on the ground in Gaza who are trying to leave and we obviously want them to be able to get out and to get home and to be safe."

Around 35-40 Irish passports remain in Gaza amid intense diplomatic efforts to secure their passage out of the enclave via the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

No Irish citizens have so far been included on the approved lists of international passport holders who have left via the crossing.

Related topics:HamasGaza Strip