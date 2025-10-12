'Everyone deserves to live without fear or intimidation': PSNI issues call to action during Hate Crime Awareness Week
This week, Saturday 11 – Saturday 18 October, organisations across the United Kingdom are marking Hate Crime Awareness Week.
It comes after the PSNI recorded almost 2300 hate crimes in the past 12 months – up to June 30, 2025, with the police believing many more are going unreported.
Chief Superintendent Steen said: “In a modern and diverse society, any act of hatred or intolerance is entirely unacceptable.
“This week is a chance not only to raise awareness, but to reflect on how each of us can help make sure everybody feels safe, respected, and included. No one should ever have to endure abuse, intimidation or violence simply because of who they are.
“This week I want to encourage people who witness or experience hate-motivated abuse, harassment or criminal damage, to please report it to police via 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or online via the PSNI website. Hate crime reports receive enhanced oversight, daily review, and where possible, dedicated problem-solving by neighbourhood policing teams. We also work closely with a range of community and voluntary groups, statutory partners, and advocacy organisations to ensure victims are supported and their voices heard.
“If someone feels unable to report directly to police, then the Hate Crime Advocacy Service (HCAS) can provide independent, confidential assistance to help you navigate your options” “HCAS offers a safe and confidential space to provide support to victims of hate crimes across the different protected characteristics. They can support you whether or not you have reported the crime to the police.
“Every person in Northern Ireland deserves to live without fear or intimidation. During Hate Crime Awareness Week and beyond, I urge all of us to think about our words and actions, to challenge prejudice where we see it, and to support victims in coming forward.”