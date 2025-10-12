Organisations across the United Kingdom are marking Hate Crime Awareness Week between October 11-18

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Hate Crime Lead, Chief Superintendent Sue Steen, is urging everyone across communities to stand together to challenge and report hate crime and hate incidents.

It comes after the PSNI recorded almost 2300 hate crimes in the past 12 months – up to June 30, 2025, with the police believing many more are going unreported.

It comes after the PSNI recorded almost 2300 hate crimes in the past 12 months – up to June 30, 2025, with the police believing many more are going unreported.

Chief Superintendent Steen said: “In a modern and diverse society, any act of hatred or intolerance is entirely unacceptable.

“This week is a chance not only to raise awareness, but to reflect on how each of us can help make sure everybody feels safe, respected, and included. No one should ever have to endure abuse, intimidation or violence simply because of who they are.

“This week I want to encourage people who witness or experience hate-motivated abuse, harassment or criminal damage, to please report it to police via 101 (or 999 in an emergency) or online via the PSNI website. Hate crime reports receive enhanced oversight, daily review, and where possible, dedicated problem-solving by neighbourhood policing teams. We also work closely with a range of community and voluntary groups, statutory partners, and advocacy organisations to ensure victims are supported and their voices heard.

“If someone feels unable to report directly to police, then the Hate Crime Advocacy Service (HCAS) can provide independent, confidential assistance to help you navigate your options” “HCAS offers a safe and confidential space to provide support to victims of hate crimes across the different protected characteristics. They can support you whether or not you have reported the crime to the police.

