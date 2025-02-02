'Extensive damage' caused to room at residential premises in north Belfast as PSNI appeal for information
The blaze, which police think was deliberate, was started at residential premises at the Summer Street area of the city on Saturday.
A PSNI statement that was issued yesterday in the name of a Detective Sergeant Faulkner (no first name given) explained that it had been reported that an object was thrown through the living room of a property in the area.
This caused a fire to start shortly after 9.30pm.
Detective Sergeant Faulkner further explained how “extensive damage” was caused to the room following the incident, as well as the front windows of the property.
At this stage, it is not believed that anyone was inside the property, police said.
They added that their emergency service colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service had attended the fire.
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.
Police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on the 101 phone number, quoting the reference number 1585 01/02/25. Alternatively, they can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Crimestoppers can be contacted online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
