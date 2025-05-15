Undated family handout file photo of Danielle McLaughlin

The family of an Irish backpacker who was murdered in India have welcomed a decision to hold an inquest into her death in Ireland.

Danielle McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

Local man Vikat Bhagat, 31, was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in India earlier this year.

Ms McLaughlin, 28, had been celebrating Holi, a Hindu spring festival, at a nearby village.

Her body was found the next day by a farmer in a field in a remote location.

A post-mortem examination showed the former Liverpool John Moores University student suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death.

Weeks after the verdict in India, Ms McLaughlin’s family solicitor Des Doherty applied to Attorney General Rossa Fanning to direct an inquest into her murder and rape, under Section 24(1) of the Coroners Act 1962.

That has been granted.

In a statement, Ms McLaughlin’s mother Andrea welcomed the move.

“I am grateful to the Attorney General, who engaged with my solicitor as soon as an application was made that an inquest should be convened on the grounds that it would be advisable, and in the interests of justice,” she said.

“I also extend my thanks to the coroner for Donegal, for meeting with me and providing the confirmation that an inquest would now be opened.

“I understand and appreciate that the circumstances of Danielle’s case, and the fact that she was killed when abroad make her case exceptional.

“It is very heartening that the relevant authorities, here in Ireland, showed their compassion and care in agreeing to and supporting the requirement for an inquest to be held in Donegal, Danielle’s home, after the horrific events that ended her beautiful life thousands of miles away.