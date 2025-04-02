Fears as to how Northern Ireland will be hit after President Trump announces 10% tariffs on UK imports into America and 20% on EU

President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on US imports of UK goods as he set out global trade levies including hitting the EU with a 20% charge – leaving Northern Ireland uncertain as to how the tariffs would work on goods to and from here.

The US president said his “liberation day” announcement was a “declaration of economic independence” hours after political leaders including the prime minister had spoken of their concerns about the impact of tariffs on the province, given NI’s position of being effectively in the EU for most trade matters. The main uncertainty relates to what happens on goods coming into NI in the event of differential retaliatory EU/UK tariffs imposed on American exports.

Mr Trump confirmed that from midnight in Washington, 5am Thursday in the UK, a 25% tariff would be imposed on all foreign cars imported to the US – a move which experts fear could cost 25,000 jobs in the British car industry.

And he indicated tariffs of 10% would apply to other products from the UK – the same level as the global “baseline” he was setting for countries around the world. Other blocs with higher tariffs on US goods were hit with tougher import taxes by Mr Trump – for the European Union, which he said would attract a 20% rate.

While goods from Northern Ireland to America will pay the lower 10% tariffs, because they are considered UK goods, it is unclear what will happen on reverse, goods coming into NI from the US, particularly if the EU imposes retaliatory tariffs and the UK does not.

Gavin Robinson MP, the DUP leader, said after the announcement that a point he made to the prime minister in the House of Commons earlier this afternoon “still stands. Northern Ireland remains exposed to potential EU retaliation, and local businesses must not become collateral damage”.

Jim Allister, the TUV MP for North Antrim, had hours before the US tariff announcement, said that Northern Ireland’s “colonial status will be obvious” after the imposition of tariffs, as we fall within the EU orbit.

Sir Keir Starmer in Westminster, also speaking before the announcement, said that the UK government is “looking carefully at the details of any retaliatory tariffs announced by the EU”, if the US goes ahead with its plans to introduce tariffs.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn warned “there is an issue in respect to Northern Ireland” if the EU brings in countermeasures.

Mr Benn told MPs that any impact of tariffs from the US would be “felt equally” across the UK but he and the prime minister, said that if the EU responds with their own tariffs then businesses may have to demonstrate that goods imported from the US are not leaving the UK to have the expenses reimbursed.

Manufacturing NI wrote on X last night that “that the U.K. and EU are going to take a different approach and at a different pace [in response to Trump]. In that scenario, NI risks falling between two stools.”.

They added: “Assurances to NI from the Prime Minister needs to be backed up by actions. For now, there’s no team stood up in DBT (where the expertise is held) for NI nor indeed UK businesses. We also need a Tariff Reimbursement Scheme that firms can in practice successfully navigate.”

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said the EU will negotiate but are also considering retaliating by adding tariffs on US goods. Post-Brexit, Northern Ireland continues to follow the EU’s rules in some areas of trading due to the Windsor Framework arrangement.

The Irish prime minister, Micheal Martin, whose country is wholly within the EU tariff arrangements, reacted to Mr Trump’s announcement by saying: “I deeply regret the US decision to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union. We see no justification for this.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson told the Commons that “in acting in the national interest, what occurs in Northern Ireland is no longer solely in his (Sir Keir’s) control”.

He asked: “Will he indicate that he is prepared to take steps to either exempt Northern Ireland from EU action, or take retaliatory action if they do not?”

The prime minister began his reply by saying “we need to be calm and pragmatic”, adding: “I think that’s what workers and businesses in Northern Ireland would want to see from this government at a time like this.

“We are, as he would expect, looking carefully at the details of any retaliatory tariffs announced by the EU if they are and what impact they might have on businesses.

“As he knows, where goods do not enter the EU, then businesses can claim a full reimbursement of any EU duties paid, but I reassure him the interests of Northern Ireland are at the forefront of our decisions.”

Mr Robinson said on X after the announcement: “The Government must take urgent steps to protect Northern Ireland’s interests and ensure our place in the UK internal market is fully safeguarded. The Prime Minister committed to act in our National interest.”

The US president in his announcement hit out at “exorbitant” VAT rates, which he views as a barrier to US firms seeking to sell into markets such as the UK where the taxes apply.

Speaking in the White House rose garden, Mr Trump said: “April 2, 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s government had been lobbying to be spared the tariffs and hopes to strike an economic deal with the White House which will mitigate the impacts. But Chancellor Rachel Reeves acknowledged the UK would not be “out of the woods” even if a deal could be reached with Mr Trump because of the global economic storm the president’s measures will unleash.

The US dollar dropped sharply against key currencies when Mr Trump began his speech on Wednesday evening, but started to ease back as the president unveiled his full range of tariffs. The American currency fell by as much as 1% against the euro shortly after 9pm, but settled at around 0.6% lower once the announcement ended. The dollar was moving around 0.5% down against the pound.

Mr Trump said: “This is one of the most important days in my opinion in American history. It’s our declaration of economic independence.”

Jim Allister said earlier on Wednesday: “Once the USA imposes tariffs and the EU responds with counter-tariffs, Northern Ireland’s colonial status will be obvious.

“This is because EU tariffs, not UK measures, will apply to American goods coming into Northern Ireland. The reason is of the most fundamental of constitutional importance, namely, that NI is subject to the EU’s Customs Code and it is under this foreign code that tariffs will be enforced on US goods coming into this part of the U.K.

“Just as the Customs Code can impose tariffs and checks on GB goods, so it will impose tariffs on US exports to the EU.

“Those unionists who continue to implement the Union-dismantling Protocol need to waken up to what is happening with their acquiescence.”

Earlier, during Northern Ireland questions, shadow NI secretary Alex Burhgart said tariffs “may cause huge disruption to industry and business throughout the United Kingdom, and that disruption may be particularly felt in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Benn replied: “We don’t yet know what, apart from the tariff on cars and the tariff on steel and aluminium, what else the US administration may announce later today, but the effects of any tariffs, if they are imposed, will be felt equally in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Burghart then said Northern Ireland “may be particularly disadvantaged in a trade war” and asked if the Secretary of State “will be prepared to use article 16 of the Windsor Framework to take unilateral safeguarding measures to protect businesses in GB and Northern Ireland?”

Mr Benn replied: “In respect of tariffs that affect the whole of the United Kingdom as I’ve already said to (Mr Burghart), we’ll have to see what they are and take the appropriate action in response.

“If the EU retaliates, then there is an issue in respect to Northern Ireland, as he will be well aware, but there is the tariff reimbursement scheme, which he will be aware of, and that means that provided those businesses can demonstrate that the goods they have bought from the United States of America are not leaving the United Kingdom, then they can get that tariff reimbursed.”

UUP MP Robin Swann (South Antrim) asked what assessment had “been made in regards to the UK industrial strategy acting on the impact of US tariffs that may come”.

The secretary of state replied: “Any tariffs that the United States of America puts on the United Kingdom will be felt equally in Northern Ireland and in Great Britain.

“But we will not hesitate to take the action that is necessary to respond, but we’re not going to take snap decisions, because we are also trying to negotiate an economic agreement with the United States of America.”

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood (Foyle) said investment from US companies in Northern Ireland has been “very important for economic growth and cementing the peace process” in the region as he asked for support to businesses that “could be very detrimentally affected by any potential tariffs”.

Mr Benn said “the government will take the steps that are necessary in the national interest” and are continuing to negotiate a deal with the US.

Analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) suggested tariffs on car imports would put 25,000 UK jobs at risk and “completely destabilise the UK car manufacturing industry”.

The 25% rate on cars had already been expected, but the 10% reciprocal tariff was lower than had been feared with suggestions Mr Trump could have set it at 20%, the same level as VAT.

A Downing Street source said: “We don’t want any tariffs at all, but a lower levy than others vindicates our approach.

“It matters because the difference between 10% and 20% is thousands of jobs.

“We will keep negotiating, keep cool and keep calm. We want to negotiate a sustainable trade deal, and of course to get tariffs lowered. Tomorrow we will continue with that work.”

No immediate retaliatory measures are expected from the Government as it focuses on trying to strike the hoped-for economic deal with the US.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said “nothing is off the table”, but “nobody wants a trade war” with the US.

“We will always act in the best interests of UK businesses and consumers,” he said.

“That’s why, throughout the last few weeks, the Government has been fully focused on negotiating an economic deal with the United States that strengthens our existing fair and balanced trading relationship.

“The US is our closest ally, so our approach is to remain calm and committed to doing this deal, which we hope will mitigate the impact of what has been announced today.

“We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act.

“We will continue to engage with UK businesses including on their assessment of the impact of any further steps we take.

“Nobody wants a trade war and our intention remains to secure a deal. But nothing is off the table and the Government will do everything necessary to defend the UK’s national interest.”

Confederation of British Industry chief Rain Newton-Smith said: “Business has been clear: there are no winners in a trade war.

“Today’s announcements are deeply troubling for businesses and will have significant ramifications around the world.

“A cool and calm reaction from the UK Government is the right response: UK firms need a measured and proportionate approach which avoids further escalation.”

Shadow trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: “This is disappointing news which will worry working families across the country.

“Labour failed to negotiate with President Trump’s team for too many months after the election, failed to keep our experienced top trade negotiator, and failed to get a deal to avoid the imposition of these tariffs by our closest trading partner.”

He said the “silver lining” was that the UK faced lower tariffs than the EU – a “Brexit dividend that will have protected thousands of British jobs and businesses”.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “The Prime Minister should bring our Commonwealth and European partners together in a coalition of the willing against Trump’s tariffs, using retaliatory tariffs where necessary and signing new trade deals with each other where possible.