The panel concluded the officer had committed gross misconduct and he was given a final written warning.

A PSNI officer has been given a final written warning after a USB memory stick containing the contents of a missing person’s laptop was found during a search of his house by Police Ombudsman investigators.

The search took place in May 2022 when investigators arrested the officer, who had been suspected of committing an unrelated criminal offence.

A number of USB sticks recovered during the search were submitted for forensic examination.

A statement from the office of the Police Ombudsman said two were found to contain software used to allow computer password protection to be bypassed, one of which also contained a complete backup of a laptop belonging to an elderly missing person.

The computer had been seized by the officer in January 2019, when he had been working on the missing person investigation.

The backup of its contents included sensitive personal information such as bank details and legal documents.

The Police Ombudsman’s chief executive, Hugh Hume, said the officer’s actions represented a “serious breach of police procedures for the protection of personal data”.

He said: “While the officer used some of the information to assist police efforts to locate the laptop’s owner, it is frankly shocking that the entire contents of the laptop were found on an unsecured USB stick in the officer’s home three years after he ceased to have any involvement in the case.

“We take the protection of personal data extremely seriously.

“Any misuse of sensitive information by those entrusted to uphold the law undermines public confidence and violates the principles of integrity and accountability.

“PSNI need to ensure they have effective control measures in place to manage the integrity of electronic devices seized by police.

“We will be sharing our findings with the Information Commissioner’s office to inform their inspection and oversight in this critical area.”

The Police Ombudsman’s investigation found that by the time the officer sought permission to access emails on the laptop as part of the missing person investigation, he had already bypassed its security and downloaded its contents.

He did this using software and USB sticks he had obtained privately, instead of submitting the laptop to the PSNI’s Cyber Crime Centre in line with police policy and procedures.

The officer seized the laptop on January 8 2019 after being tasked by a senior officer to retrieve it for safekeeping from the missing person’s isolated and unoccupied home.

A forensic examination of the machine undertaken during the Police Ombudsman’s investigation showed that it had been switched on two days later, when a USB stick was inserted and a new user account called PSNI was created.

The Police Ombudsman submitted a file to the PSNI recommending that the officer had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

At the subsequent misconduct hearing the officer said he had been genuinely concerned for the missing person’s welfare.

The panel concluded the officer had committed gross misconduct and he was given a final written warning.

The separate investigation which led to the discovery of the USB memory sticks resulted in the ombudsman submitting a file to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to the suspected offence of misconduct in public office.

The PPS subsequently directed that the officer should not be prosecuted, after which the Police Ombudsman submitted a misconduct file to the PSNI’s Professional Standards Branch (PSD).

This misconduct process remains ongoing.

The owner of the laptop has never been located and remains a high-risk missing person.

Detective Superintendent Julie Mullan of the PSNI Professional Standards Department said: “The police service and the public expect police officers to investigate incidents fully, fairly and professionally.

“Where it is perceived that conduct falls short of these high standards, it is right that officers should face an impartial, thorough inquiry by the Police Ombudsman’s office.

“The police service has accepted the findings of the ombudsman in this case and implemented an internal disciplinary process which resulted in a final written warning to the officer concerned.”