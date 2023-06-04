Firefighters bring grassland blaze under control near to Belfast harbour

News you can trust since 1737
Firefighters have responded to a blaze near Belfast harbour.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 08:05 BST

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were alerted to the incident at approximately 2.40pm on Saturday.

The grassland fire was under way at Giant's Park off Dargan Road. Four appliances responded from Knock, Whitla, and Westland fire stations. Crews were able to surround the fire in their efforts to bring it under control.

The blaze was on grassland near Belfast harbour (this image shows firefighters tackling a blaze on Slieve Donard in 2021 (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)The blaze was on grassland near Belfast harbour (this image shows firefighters tackling a blaze on Slieve Donard in 2021 (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service